Seth Rogen And Joseph Gordon-Levitt Square Off In Savage Rap Battle [Video] — Nigeria Today

Seth Rogen And Joseph Gordon-Levitt Square Off In Savage Rap Battle [Video]

If you haven’t yet seen the movie 50/50, which stars Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, then do yourself a solid and get stuck in.

Not right now, because you’ve got a rap battle to watch first.

The latest Drop the Mic battle is between the two aforementioned actors, and as usual there are no holds barred.

Fat jokes, stoner jokes, and even something about 3rd Rock from the Sun – we can laugh about it because they’re actually friends.

Props to Gordon-Levitt for his jumper, though, which is a Wu-Tang Clan number in case that passed you by.

DJ, spin those beats:

Told you that sweater was a good idea.

