‘Seun Egbegbe Was Dating Toyin While We Were Still Married’ – Adeniyi Johnson — Nigeria Today

‘Seun Egbegbe Was Dating Toyin While We Were Still Married’ – Adeniyi Johnson

During an interview with Channel Tv, Actor “Adeniyi Johnson” reveal that Seun Egbegbe said he started dating his ex, Toyin Abraham, when they are still married.

Watch The Interview Video Below:

Source – Newshelm

The post ‘Seun Egbegbe Was Dating Toyin While We Were Still Married’ – Adeniyi Johnson appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

