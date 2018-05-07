 Seven KDF soldiers killed in Dhobley near Kenya-Somali border - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Seven KDF soldiers killed in Dhobley near Kenya-Somali border – The Standard

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Seven KDF soldiers killed in Dhobley near Kenya-Somali border
At least seven Kenyan soldiers were killed and two others seriously injured on Sunday evening, after a a military vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Somali town of Dhobley but on the Kenya side. KDF personnel at the scene of
