Shatta Wale Spotted Kissing Dotty Lana Who Once Fought Shatta Michy At Hajia 4 Real’s Party (VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

Shatta Wale Spotted Kissing Dotty Lana Who Once Fought Shatta Michy At Hajia 4 Real’s Party (VIDEO)

Shatta Wale has once again proven his complete and utter lack of class as he continues to behave like an a$$ towards former girlfriend Shatta Michy. The two have all but confirmed their break-up and now Shatta Wale is doing his best to make sure Michy feels as jealous as it gets. To that end, […]

The post Shatta Wale Spotted Kissing Dotty Lana Who Once Fought Shatta Michy At Hajia 4 Real’s Party (VIDEO) appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

