 “She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido’s gift to Chioma — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido’s gift to Chioma

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Lagos big boy, Pretty Mike has joined the numerous Nigerians in reacting to the gift Davido gave to his girl lover, Chioma on her birthday.

He wrote

Omo make una calm down! Men dey wey don buy pass porsche for babe, wey no shout.

I go buy car finish for gf, she go still drive am go use f*ck another boy….. gbogbo yin ti ya weyre… Ewu

The post “She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido’s gift to Chioma appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.