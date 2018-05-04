“She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido’s gift to Chioma — Nigeria Today

“She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido’s gift to Chioma

Lagos big boy, Pretty Mike has joined the numerous Nigerians in reacting to the gift Davido gave to his girl lover, Chioma on her birthday.

He wrote

Omo make una calm down! Men dey wey don buy pass porsche for babe, wey no shout.

I go buy car finish for gf, she go still drive am go use f*ck another boy….. gbogbo yin ti ya weyre… Ewu

The post “She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido’s gift to Chioma appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

