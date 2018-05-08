 Shock as First Lady Jumps Into Lake To Rescue Drowning Dog — Nigeria Today
Shock as First Lady Jumps Into Lake To Rescue Drowning Dog

Brazil’s First Lady, Marcela Temer, leapt fully clothed into a lake at the presidential palace to rescue her pet dog, AFP has reported. According to the report, the 34-year-old former beauty queen jumped into the lake after her Jack Russell, named Picoly, went after some ducks but struggled to get back out. However, she got […]

