Shocking Story Of Police Inspector Who Died After Being Stoned By Okada Riders In Ebonyi — Nigeria Today

Shocking Story Of Police Inspector Who Died After Being Stoned By Okada Riders In Ebonyi
The Ebonyi State Police Command on Monday confirmed the death of a police officer reportedly injured with stones by protesting commercial motorcycle operators (popularly known as Okada riders), Daily Sun reports. The Okada riders last Thursday protested the alleged killing of their colleague by a policeman attached to the Anti-Kidnap Squad Unit of the Ebonyi […]
The post Shocking Story Of Police Inspector Who Died After Being Stoned By Okada Riders In Ebonyi appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!