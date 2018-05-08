Shorunmu drums support for Rohr — Nigeria Today

Shorunmu drums support for Rohr
former Super Eagles
Goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu
has called on all Football
loving Nigerians to support
Coach Gernot Rohr as he is
set to release his provisional
squad list ahead of the
World Cup.
Shorunmo while making
the call urged all football
stakeholders to simply
support Coach Gernot Rohr
as he gets set to make a
decision on drawing up and
submitting a provisional
list.
The former Besiktas
Number 1 Goalkeeper
Shorunmo said the coach
knows what he wants and
that rather than influence
his decision, support is all
that is needed to ensure
the team go through their
preparation well and
ultimately succeed at the
world cup.Meanwhile,
Nigeria defender Leon
Balogun says it is crucial his
fellow international teammates
stay injury-free ahead
of the 2018 World Cup.
Nigeria is the first side
from Africa to seal a spot
in Russia, have been drawn
in Group D alongside
Argentina, Croatia and
Iceland.
Unbeaten in qualifying
and with impressive
friendly victories against
Argentina and Poland,
Balogun says the fitness of
players will be key to having
a successful campaign this
summer’’.
