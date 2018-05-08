Shorunmu drums support for Rohr — Nigeria Today

Shorunmu drums support for Rohr

former Super Eagles

Goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu

has called on all Football

loving Nigerians to support

Coach Gernot Rohr as he is

set to release his provisional

squad list ahead of the

World Cup.

Shorunmo while making

the call urged all football

stakeholders to simply

support Coach Gernot Rohr

as he gets set to make a

decision on drawing up and

submitting a provisional

list.

The former Besiktas

Number 1 Goalkeeper

Shorunmo said the coach

knows what he wants and

that rather than influence

his decision, support is all

that is needed to ensure

the team go through their

preparation well and

ultimately succeed at the

world cup.Meanwhile,

Nigeria defender Leon

Balogun says it is crucial his

fellow international teammates

stay injury-free ahead

of the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria is the first side

from Africa to seal a spot

in Russia, have been drawn

in Group D alongside

Argentina, Croatia and

Iceland.

Unbeaten in qualifying

and with impressive

friendly victories against

Argentina and Poland,

Balogun says the fitness of

players will be key to having

a successful campaign this

summer’’.

