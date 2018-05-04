Siasia expresses Confidence in Eagles attack — Nigeria Today

Siasia expresses Confidence in Eagles attack

Former Super Eagles Coach & player, Samson Siasia has expressed his absolute confidence in Super Eagles forwards ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup in Russia.In a chat with brila.net, Siasia stated that he has absolute confidence in Nigeria’s attack to deliver when they get to the world cup.

The World Cup Coach pointed out that all the players playing in that position can deliver Nigeria,

However, the Bayelsa-born tactician added that the focus should be on how the team will have good cohesion & building a formidable team that will represent the country well when the tournament begins next Month.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is concerned by the spate of injuries in the team, few weeks to the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

According to Rohr’s chief scout, Victor Agali, the legal tussle between the Amaju Pinnick group and the Giwa faction of the Nigeria Football Federation have become a major source of concern and the injuries sustained by some players also give him worries.

