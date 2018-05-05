Sibanye-Stillwater death toll climbs to 7 as rescue operations wrap up - News24 — Nigeria Today

Sibanye-Stillwater death toll climbs to 7 as rescue operations wrap up – News24
Sibanye-Stillwater death toll climbs to 7 as rescue operations wrap up
The death toll of miners killed at Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane mine, after employees got trapped underground on Friday due to seismic activity in the area, has risen to seven. READ: 2 seismic events at mine where miners are trapped. Sibanye …
