Sierra Leone holds first national cleanup day - Bangkok Post — Nigeria Today

Sierra Leone holds first national cleanup day – Bangkok Post
|
Bangkok Post
|
Sierra Leone holds first national cleanup day
Bangkok Post
FREETOWN – Sierra Leone on Saturday held its first "national cleaning day" under new President Julius Maada Bio as part of a campaign to improve hygiene and the work rate of civil servants. The cleanup was announced by the President Bio's office last …
Sierra Leone Travel Guide
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!