Simeone sternly rejects Griezmann to Barca speculation - AOL UK — Nigeria Today

Diego Simeone was quick to shut down any more talk of Antoine Griezmann joining Barcelona ahead of Atletico Madrid hosting Espanyol. The LaLiga champions have long been linked with a big-money swoop for France forward Griezmann and Atleti reported …
