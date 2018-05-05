Singlet anointed by Pastor Adeboye resurrects 12 days old corpse in Bayelsa State — Nigeria Today

Singlet anointed by Pastor Adeboye resurrects 12 days old corpse in Bayelsa State

A singlet anointed by RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye has resurrected a lady who has been dead for 12 days in Bayelsa State.

This was disclosed by a testifier at the church’s Holy Ghost Service held last night at the Redemption camp, located along the Lagos/Ibadan express road.

According to him, his sister had died while he was away and upon his return 12 days later, he placed a singlet carrying the anointing of Pastor E.A Adeboye and boom, she resurrected.

