Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes brain surgery — Nigeria Today

Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes brain surgery

Former Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson had surgery Saturday for a brain hemorrhage, according to a tweet from the team’s verified Twitter account.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage,” the English soccer team said.

“The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery.

“His family request privacy in this matter. Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes.”

Man U captain Michael Carrick tweeted that he was devastated to hear his former coach was in the hospital.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss,” he wrote.

Liverpool, one of the Red Devils’ fiercest rivals, sent its support.

“A great rival but also a great friend who supported this club during its most difficult time (the 1989 Hillsborough Disaster), it is hoped that Sir Alex will make a full recovery,” the club said. “In the meantime, the club will offer its full support to Manchester United and also his family.”

Ferguson, 76, was the most successful manager in the history of English Premier League, winning 13 championships.

During his 26 years in charge, Ferguson’s teams won more than 30 trophies.

Ferguson, who was born in Glasgow, Scotland, began his career on the soccer pitch, playing for Scottish clubs Queen’s Park, St. Johnstone, Dunfermline Athletic, Rangers, Falkirk and Ayr United.

But it was when he returned to the game as a manager, working at East Stirlingshire, St. Mirren and then Aberdeen, that people really began to take notice.

He led Aberdeen to three Scottish titles, four Scottish cups, one League Cup and one European Cup Winners’ Cup before moving to Manchester United in November 1986 following the dismissal of former manager Ron Atkinson.

He was selected manager of the season 11 times as his Manchester United teams won 528 times in 810 matches.

