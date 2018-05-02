 Sitole knew about Phahlane's activities – IPID's McBride - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sitole knew about Phahlane’s activities – IPID’s McBride – News24

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Sitole knew about Phahlane's activities – IPID's McBride
News24
Police commissioner Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole knew about former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane's "activities" when he was his supervisor, executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Robert McBride
Police's top brass face MPs over FDA's threat to bring justice system to haltEyewitness News

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.