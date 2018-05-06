 Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce to get second interview for Hawks head job - Philly.com — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 6, 2018 in Sports


Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce to get second interview for Hawks head job
Lloyd Pierce is scheduled to have a second interview with the Atlanta Hawks for their vacant head-coaching job, a league source confirmed and ESPN first reported. The 76ers assistant coach is scheduled to meet with Hawks ownership this week. The source

