 Slavery: We’ll Give You Free Tickets To Slave Ports – Shehu Sani Tells Kanye West — Nigeria Today
Slavery: We’ll Give You Free Tickets To Slave Ports – Shehu Sani Tells Kanye West

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani, has offered American rapper, Kanye West a choice to experience slavery first-hand. Sani’s offer came in the aftermath of controversial comments by West that slavery was a choice. In a viral interview with TMZ live, West said: “When you hear about […]

The post Slavery: We’ll Give You Free Tickets To Slave Ports – Shehu Sani Tells Kanye West appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

