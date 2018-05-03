Slow Chinese sales signal slump in global smartphone shipments — Nigeria Today

Slow Chinese sales signal slump in global smartphone shipments

The results of the International Data Corporations analysis on smartphone sales for the first part of the year are in, and smartphone sales are declining as consumers choose to hold off on upgrades.

The post Slow Chinese sales signal slump in global smartphone shipments appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

