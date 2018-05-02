Snake Bite Victim Dies After Being Buried In Cow Dung In Healing Ritual — Nigeria Today

Snake Bite Victim Dies After Being Buried In Cow Dung In Healing Ritual

A 25-year-old woman in India simply called Devendri, died after being buried under a mound of cow dung by a snake charmer in a bizarre healing ritual. The victim was bitten by a snake on her hand while collecting wood for cooking at her home in rural India. The mother-of-five ran home to tell her […]

