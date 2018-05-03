Society, Divine Patterns And The Illusion Of Temporal Power — Nigeria Today

Society, Divine Patterns And The Illusion Of Temporal Power
The world around us and not forgetting in particular, “our dear own nativeland”, Nigeria, appears to be in throes of various types. Killings, bloodletting, oppression, hunger, corruption, kleptomania, unemployment, accusations and counters, intolerance, so on and on and on. The endless atavism, schism, betrayals, manipulations, oppression, repression, suppression have odiously become the norm, than lonely […]
The post Society, Divine Patterns And The Illusion Of Temporal Power appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!