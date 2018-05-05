Some details slip of a new BMW M5 Competition with more power — Nigeria Today

Some details slip of a new BMW M5 Competition with more power
It seems some details about a new, harder-edged version of the already ridiculously fast BMW M5 (F90), dubbed the M5 Competition, surfaced somewhere down under in Australia, via some leaked dealer ordering information.
The post Some details slip of a new BMW M5 Competition with more power appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!