 Some details slip of a new BMW M5 Competition with more power — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Some details slip of a new BMW M5 Competition with more power

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

It seems some details about a new, harder-edged version of the already ridiculously fast BMW M5 (F90), dubbed the M5 Competition, surfaced somewhere down under in Australia, via some leaked dealer ordering information.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Some details slip of a new BMW M5 Competition with more power appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.