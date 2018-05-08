Some Far Out Fashion Choices From The 2018 Met Gala [Images+Video] — Nigeria Today

Some Far Out Fashion Choices From The 2018 Met Gala [Images+Video]
The celebrity guests at last year’s Annual Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art got the internet in a tizz (bathroom selfie, anyone?), but this year, the prestigious event aimed to take the guests to church.
Get it? The theme was ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’, which the show’s chief curator, Andrew Bolton, said was “intended to evoke both the concept and the experience of a religious pilgrimage”.
Hey, if they could get the Sistine Chapel Choir to perform and have an actual cardinal make an appearance at the Met frickin’ Gala, I guess Bolton’s statement makes complete sense.
The new @metmuseum’s Costume Institute exhibition, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” opens on Thursday, May 10. Curated by Andrew Bolton, the show will be the museum’s largest in terms of square footage. Through a partnership with the Vatican, the show marks the first time certain papal vestments have ever been on display outside of Vatican City; they will be presented in a separate space from the contemporary fashions. “Heavenly Bodies” breaks down the visual traditions of Catholicism to connect the holy with the haute. Catholic iconography has long inspired designers, from Coco Chanel to Gianni Versace to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. So have religious silhouettes, as evidenced by Pierpaolo Piccioli’s recent habit-like dresses for Valentino and Cristóbal Balenciaga’s monastic white wedding gown from 1967. Catholicism, of course, has nearly 2,000 years of symbols to rely on, and so its influence looms large on fashion. Tap the link in our bio for more on the #metheavenlybodies exhibit. Filmed by @danilo
Entrants graced the red carpet in all their glory, their godly outfits stealing the show. These are the heavenly highlights:
Pop star Rihanna reigned supreme with her papal-inspired mini-dress, jacket and hat (bet you’ll never hear “Rihanna”, “papal;” and “mini-dress” in the same sentence ever again).
Who else but @badgalriri could pair a custom @maisonmargiela by John Galliano mitre and a minidress? She strutted among the statues of the Greek and Roman galleries. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @depechemode
Katy Perry channelled her inner angel (a discreet Victoria’s Secret angel, by the looks of it) by wearing this stunning chainlink gold Versace gown and enormous wings.
Gigi Hadid’s gown gave stained glass realness, and it looked like she left off the bronzer this time.
Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang gown was a work of art, featuring Michelangelo’s The Last Judgement fresco.
A playful @arianagrande in the Wrightsman galleries showed off her @verawanggang gown, which doubled as a Michaelangelo painting. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @basement_jaxx
It’s not a religious-themed event without Madonna!
Kim Kardashian was dressed for the gods with her gold Versace number.
Sister act @kimkardashian in @versace, @kendalljenner in @off____white, and @kyliejenner in @alexanderwang struck poses against the gorgeous walls of the French Wrightsman galleries. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post
What can I say? George and Amal Clooney looked stunning – and cute!
Both Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott decided to go for colour coordination.
Sarah Jessica Parker was a glittering goddess – a sacred heart girl through and through!
A glowing Cardi B showed off her baby bump under her ornate pearl dress.
I don’t know about you, but this year’s Met Gala was the holiest one by far.
[source:vogue, dailymail & sydeneymorningherald]
