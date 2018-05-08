Some Far Out Fashion Choices From The 2018 Met Gala [Images+Video] — Nigeria Today

Some Far Out Fashion Choices From The 2018 Met Gala [Images+Video]

The celebrity guests at last year’s Annual Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art got the internet in a tizz (bathroom selfie, anyone?), but this year, the prestigious event aimed to take the guests to church.

Get it? The theme was ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’, which the show’s chief curator, Andrew Bolton, said was “intended to evoke both the concept and the experience of a religious pilgrimage”.

Hey, if they could get the Sistine Chapel Choir to perform and have an actual cardinal make an appearance at the Met frickin’ Gala, I guess Bolton’s statement makes complete sense.

Entrants graced the red carpet in all their glory, their godly outfits stealing the show. These are the heavenly highlights:

Pop star Rihanna reigned supreme with her papal-inspired mini-dress, jacket and hat (bet you’ll never hear “Rihanna”, “papal;” and “mini-dress” in the same sentence ever again).

Katy Perry channelled her inner angel (a discreet Victoria’s Secret angel, by the looks of it) by wearing this stunning chainlink gold Versace gown and enormous wings.

Gigi Hadid’s gown gave stained glass realness, and it looked like she left off the bronzer this time.

Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang gown was a work of art, featuring Michelangelo’s The Last Judgement fresco.

It’s not a religious-themed event without Madonna!

Kim Kardashian was dressed for the gods with her gold Versace number.

What can I say? George and Amal Clooney looked stunning – and cute!

Both Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott decided to go for colour coordination.

Sarah Jessica Parker was a glittering goddess – a sacred heart girl through and through!

A glowing Cardi B showed off her baby bump under her ornate pearl dress.

I don’t know about you, but this year’s Met Gala was the holiest one by far.

[source:vogue, dailymail & sydeneymorningherald]

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

