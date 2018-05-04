Something Important To Consider Before You Go Travelling The World — Nigeria Today

Something Important To Consider Before You Go Travelling The World

Eventually posting about wanderlust at work just doesn’t cut it, and the desire to spread your wings and fly becomes too powerful to ignore.

Hand in notice at work, inform your landlord you’re not renewing your lease, and stun your friends and family by telling them you’re headed to some far-flung corner of the globe to ‘find yourself’.

Wanderlust – it’ll get you.

Now sorting out tickets and spending money is one aspect, but then there’s what you leave behind. You could try and find a nook or cranny at a friend or family’s house to store all your goodies, but then you’re that person.

Even worse if you’re an adventure junkie, and you have surfboards, mountain bikes, kayaks, paddles, kiteboards and camping and hiking gear to keep safe.

So, before you zoom off and make the world your oyster, Stor-Age, the country’s leading self-storage brand, have a few tips:

Store your belongings in a clean, safe and secure unit that is close to your home.

Only rent the amount of space that you need.

Set up debit orders to pay for your storage facilities while travelling.

Pack your unit carefully by putting bulky and heavy items in first, stacking them from the back of the unit to the front.

For ease of access and to maximise space, stack similarly-sized good quality boxes and pack odd-shaped items last. Fragile goods should be protected with bubble wrap or tissue paper.

Pack heavy items into smaller boxes to make them easier to lift.

Use our trolleys and lifts to easily and safely transport your goods to your unit.

Make an inventory of all your belongings and number all boxes on all sides for easy identification.

Thoroughly dry any wet or damp belongings. Wipe all metal items, such as bicycles, with an agent that prevents rust.

Use a high-quality padlock to lock your unit.

Now you’re probably thinking that most storage spots are located in those out of the way industrial areas, but how about this for a view from the Stor-Age unit in Gardens?

Yes, that will do just fine. I’d probably move in if I could, but there are laws against that.

The bottom line is we could all do with less clutter in our lives, so even if you’re not about to traipse barefoot through South America it never hurts to see what storage options are out there.

Stor-Age stores are conveniently located countrywide, with units of various sizes, meaning that you only pay for the space you need. For added peace of mind, their units are access-controlled and insured, with 24-hour CCTV security.

Goods can be stored for as long as you need, and no long-term contracts are required.

Better still, we’ve landed a 2OV special, with 50% off your first month – nice.

Go and be free, you beautiful human butterfly, secure in the knowledge that your goodies are safely tucked away.

We can’t wait to hear about your journey of self-discovery.

