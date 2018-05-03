Somi Jones debuts 2 singles: “Blow Me Away” feat. Simi & Oz and “Faith” feat. L Marshall — Nigeria Today

Somi Jones debuts 2 singles: “Blow Me Away” feat. Simi & Oz and “Faith” feat. L Marshall

Somi Jones debuts two new singles as he teams up with Simi and Oz on ‘Blow Me Away’ and reunites with brother, L Marshall on ‘Faith.’

Fusing the colourful rhythm and soul of Afrobeats with the percussive and electronic vibes of Electronic Dance Music genre, the artist offers a sound similar to a breath of fresh air.

You can listen to the 2 singles HERE.

