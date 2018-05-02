Sophia Momodu Deletes Her Instagram Account After Been Bashed — Nigeria Today

Sophia Momodu Deletes Her Instagram Account After Been Bashed

Just Yesterday, i was on her page, i even posted the story about Davido’s fans bashing her, and boom this morning i say lemme re-check, and the account is no longer there, it has been deleted, what i saw was a totally different thing, the name she used was ‘Thesophiamomodu’ and that account is no where to be found again, so sad, The words of haters must have gotten to her.. I hope she put herself together.

See below.

Source – Ebiwalisgossip

