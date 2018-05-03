 Sossion calls meeting to replace Knut officials - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sossion calls meeting to replace Knut officials – Daily Nation

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Sossion calls meeting to replace Knut officials
Daily Nation
Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion during a press briefing at their head office in Nairobi on Mr Sossion on May 3, 2018 called for a special delegates meeting to replace several top officials who retired from the union. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA
Sossion insists he's still KNUT SG as due process was not followedCapital FM Kenya
Sossion calls key meeting amid leadership wranglesBusiness Daily (press release) (blog)

all 15 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.