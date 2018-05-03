Sossion calls meeting to replace Knut officials - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Sossion calls meeting to replace Knut officials – Daily Nation
Sossion calls meeting to replace Knut officials
Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion during a press briefing at their head office in Nairobi on Mr Sossion on May 3, 2018 called for a special delegates meeting to replace several top officials who retired from the union. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA …
Sossion insists he's still KNUT SG as due process was not followed
Sossion calls key meeting amid leadership wrangles
