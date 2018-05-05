South Africa: 6 Black Rhino From SA Arrive Safely in Chad - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

South Africa: 6 Black Rhino From SA Arrive Safely in Chad – AllAfrica.com
South Africa: 6 Black Rhino From SA Arrive Safely in Chad
Six South African black rhinos have safely arrived in Chad, the Department of Environmental Affairs said on Friday. The flight transporting the rhinos, as well as South African National Parks and African Parks veterinarians, arrived in the Zakouma …
