 South African filmmaker killed after giraffe knocks him down at safari lodge - New York Daily News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

South African filmmaker killed after giraffe knocks him down at safari lodge – New York Daily News

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New York Daily News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

South African filmmaker killed after giraffe knocks him down at safari lodge
New York Daily News
An award-winning South African filmmaker was killed last week after a run-in with a giraffe at a safari lodge. Carlos Carvalho, 47, died Wednesday while filming a television movie after a male giraffe named Gerald spread its legs and swung its neck at
Filmmaker Carlos Carvalho Dies After Being Hit in the Head by Giraffe in On-Set AccidentPEOPLE.com
Carlos Carvalho: 5 Things To Know About Director Killed By Gerald The GiraffeHollywood Life
Award-winning filmmaker killed by giraffe in North West game farmIndependent Online
The Punch –Variety –Newsweek –Express.co.uk
all 74 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.