South Africans Now Withdrawing Their Drugs Through ATM Machine (See Photos) — Nigeria Today

South Africans Now Withdrawing Their Drugs Through ATM Machine (See Photos)

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Technology | 0 comments

Nigeria needs to upgrade to this level. The days of patients in South Africa who suffer chronic illnesses like HIV/AIDS, Diabetes and TB standing in long queues to wait for medicines are now over. According to reports, they will now get their medication on ATMs, within three minutes at the time of their convenience. The […]

