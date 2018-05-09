 South Africans To Withdraw Their Medicines Through ATMs (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

South Africans To Withdraw Their Medicines Through ATMs (Photos)

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

South Africans can now withdraw their medicines through ATM machines.   Patients in South Africa who suffer chronic illnesses like HIV/AIDS, Diabetes and TB no longer need to stand in long queues to wait for medicines. Alexandra township in northern Johannesburg, is the recipient of Africa’s first ATM pharmacy. The Pharmacy dispensing unit was launched […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post South Africans To Withdraw Their Medicines Through ATMs (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.