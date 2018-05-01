South Korea Seeks Nigeria’s Support On Inter-Korea Summit’s Declaration For Peace — Nigeria Today

South Korea Seeks Nigeria’s Support On Inter-Korea Summit’s Declaration For Peace
South Korea has urged Nigerian government to support the Panmunjeom Declaration of Peace and Unification of the Korean Peninsula. The Panmunjeom Declaration signed by South and North Korean leaders, President Moon Jae-in and Chairman of State Affairs, North Korea, Kim Jong-un post the third inter-Korea summit, highlights the declaration of the end of war between […]
The post South Korea Seeks Nigeria’s Support On Inter-Korea Summit’s Declaration For Peace appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
