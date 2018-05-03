 South-South Christians shutdown Asaba in protest against indiscriminate killings by herdsmen — Nigeria Today
South-South Christians shutdown Asaba in protest against indiscriminate killings by herdsmen

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Business activities including vehicular movement in Asaba, the Delta State capital were on Thursday morning paralyzed following a protest by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) South-South. The protesters, amid continuous killings in Benue, and other states by herdsmen, took to different streets around Inter-Bau to Nnebisi road and adjourning streets accompanied with armed policemen […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

