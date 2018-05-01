 S&P, Nasdaq advance on trade optimism - Reuters India — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 1, 2018


S&P, Nasdaq advance on trade optimism
The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Tuesday after comments from a Trump administration official on trade. After the bell, Apple shares rallied on positive earnings. Fred Katayama reports. △ Hide Transcript. ▷ View Transcript. The S&P 500 eked out a gain

