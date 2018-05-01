 Special Adviser To Gov Dickson Assassinated In Bayelsa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Special Adviser To Gov Dickson Assassinated In Bayelsa

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Ebikimi Okoringa, a Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson’s aide has been shot by gunmen suspected to be assassins. The incident occurred at 10pm on Monday, Okoringa, who was recently inaugurated as a Special Adviser to Governor Dickson was shot in his hometown in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state. The Special adviser was shot […]

The post Special Adviser To Gov Dickson Assassinated In Bayelsa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.