Speedo's daring Racerback swimsuit that caused moral outrage is to go on display at the V&A - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Speedo’s daring Racerback swimsuit that caused moral outrage is to go on display at the V&A – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Speedo's daring Racerback swimsuit that caused moral outrage is to go on display at the V&A
Telegraph.co.uk
It prompted moral outrage when it was first launched in 1928 and was banned on many beaches for being too revealing. The Racerback swimsuit for men came onto the market at a time when swimwear was made out of wool and had sleeves to protect the wearer …
Revealing racerback swimsuit goes on show in new V&A museum
Speedos set to make a splash in exhibition at new £80million Scots museum
Rare 1920s swimsuit to make a splash at V&A Dundee
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!