Sri Lanka President Reshuffles Cabinet - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

Sri Lanka President Reshuffles Cabinet
U.S. News & World Report
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka's president reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday after the defection of several ministers from his party, but the changes did not impress some market watchers looking for an end to the country's political uncertainty …
Comments
