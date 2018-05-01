 Sri Lanka President Reshuffles Cabinet - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today
Sri Lanka President Reshuffles Cabinet – U.S. News & World Report

Sri Lanka President Reshuffles Cabinet
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka's president reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday after the defection of several ministers from his party, but the changes did not impress some market watchers looking for an end to the country's political uncertainty
