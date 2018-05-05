Sridevi Kapoor: Bollywood star wins posthumous acting gong — Nigeria Today

Sridevi Kapoor: Bollywood star wins posthumous acting gong
Bollywood actress Sridevi
Kapoor, who died in February, has
been named Best Actress at India’s
National Film Awards for her last
role.
Her husband and daughters
received the prize on her behalf.
The superstar’s death shocked the
Indian film world. Sridevi, as she
was known, was 54 when she died
during a visit to Dubai to attend a
family wedding.
She was found unresponsive in
her hotel bathtub.
Initial reports said she had died
of a heart attack but police later
said it had been “due to accidental
drowning following loss of
consciousness”.
“Sridevi would have been very
happy today,” her widower Boney
Kapoor told Indian media after the
awards ceremony. “We miss her, it
is a very proud moment at the same
time.”
He accepted, alongside their
daughters, the prize for her
performance in revenge thriller
Mom.
Actor and politician Vinod
Khanna, who died last year, was
also honoured at the ceremony in
New Delhi. He received India’s
highest film prize, the Dadasaheb
Phalke award.
Sridevi had already won six
awards for her final role, which was
as a vigilante seeking revenge for
her step-daughter’s gang rape.
