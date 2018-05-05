Sridevi Kapoor: Bollywood star wins posthumous acting gong — Nigeria Today

Sridevi Kapoor: Bollywood star wins posthumous acting gong

Bollywood actress Sridevi

Kapoor, who died in February, has

been named Best Actress at India’s

National Film Awards for her last

role.

Her husband and daughters

received the prize on her behalf.

The superstar’s death shocked the

Indian film world. Sridevi, as she

was known, was 54 when she died

during a visit to Dubai to attend a

family wedding.

She was found unresponsive in

her hotel bathtub.

Initial reports said she had died

of a heart attack but police later

said it had been “due to accidental

drowning following loss of

consciousness”.

“Sridevi would have been very

happy today,” her widower Boney

Kapoor told Indian media after the

awards ceremony. “We miss her, it

is a very proud moment at the same

time.”

He accepted, alongside their

daughters, the prize for her

performance in revenge thriller

Mom.

Actor and politician Vinod

Khanna, who died last year, was

also honoured at the ceremony in

New Delhi. He received India’s

highest film prize, the Dadasaheb

Phalke award.

Sridevi had already won six

awards for her final role, which was

as a vigilante seeking revenge for

her step-daughter’s gang rape.

