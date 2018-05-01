StarTimes mobile app delivers free entertainment on the go — Nigeria Today

StarTimes mobile app delivers free entertainment on the go
StarTimes has worked on its mobile application to deliver rich content on news, music, international movies, local content and entertainment in general. According to Qasim Elegbede, the brand and marketing director, “The StarTimes mobile app comes preloaded with 40 Free channels which include sports channels, entertainment, Hollywood and Nollywood movies, series and lots more and…
