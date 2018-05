Startup Raises $3 Million to Build ‘Proof-of-Space-Time’ Blockchains

Spacemesh’s “proof-of-space-time” (PoST) consensus protocol hopes to do away with mining pools and expensive GPU or ASIC-based miners.

