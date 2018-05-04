State at a loss as floods wash away costly infrastructure - The Standard — Nigeria Today

State at a loss as floods wash away costly infrastructure – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
State at a loss as floods wash away costly infrastructure
The Standard
Rongai residents witnessing the bodys of the five victims being recovered at river Kandisi where flash floods swept them on 4th May 2018 in Kajiado county. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]. In summary. 112 people have lost their lives countrywide while over …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!