 State attorney-general resigns after report he abused women - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

State attorney-general resigns after report he abused women – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Learn how to make money online. Click here

State attorney-general resigns after report he abused women
Vanguard
New York – New York state Attorney-General Eric Schneiderman resigned on Monday after allegations of physical abuse by four women were reported in an article in the New Yorker magazine. sex. Governor Andrew Cuomo had called for Schneiderman's
New York Attorney-General Eric Schneiderman resigns after women allege physical abuseABC Online
Accused of Abuse, Eric Schneiderman Resigns as New York Attorney GeneralNew York Times
NY attorney general resigns after sexual abuse reportYahoo News
BBC News –Boston Herald –News24 –Washington Post
all 346 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.