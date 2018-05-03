State tax authorities need independence- Fowler — Nigeria Today

State tax authorities need independence- Fowler

Chairman of the Joint Tax Board, JTB, Mr. Tunde Fowler, has called on governors to empower State Internal Revenue Services, SIRS, by making them autonomous.

A statement signed by Wahab Gbadamosi, FIRS Director of Communications and SERVICOM, said Fowler made the call at the 137th meeting of the JTB in Ilorin.

Fowler said autonomy is the key to professionalism and generation of more revenue.”The good work that you are doing is evident in the performance of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, KWIRS.

We commend the work that KWIRS is doing and agreed amongst ourselves to adopt is as a model. Like I often tell my colleagues, we, members of JTB, must not disappoint Nigerians.

“I like you to call on other governors, your colleagues in other states who have not taken the bold step to please do and give autonomy to State Internal Revenue Services. Please help us convey this to them as an ambassador,” Fowler said.

He also called on JTB members to intensify efforts toward meeting revenue targets. He commended Governor AbdulfatahAhmed for growing the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR,of Kwara State.

“I like to commend the efforts of the governor in transforming Kwara State Internal Revenue Service.It is on record that the state annual IGR grew from N7.1billion in 2015 to N17.2billion in 2016. I therefore, urge the service not to relent in its efforts and continue to work hard to justify the encouragement received by the state government,” Fowler, who is also the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, added.

The meeting had as theme: “Collaboration amongst tax authorities: Its impact on revenue generation and service delivery to taxpayers.”

Governor Ahmed, who declared the meeting open, told the 36 chairmen of States Internal Revenue Service that KWIRS ability to grow Kwara’s annual IGR from N7.1bn in 2015 to N17.2bn in 2016 was predicated on three key planks: People, Processes and Technology.

He noted that Kwara’s IGR moved from N600 million in 2015 prior to autonomy to N1.5 billion monthly with an increase of about N17.4 billion in 2016.”As you are aware, government signed the Kwara State Revenue Administration Law No. 6 of 2015 on June 22, 2015.

Ever since, the face of revenue administration has witnessed significant changes that started with the complete change of the people, process and technology for the administration of taxes.

The governor, who noted that the state has floated the Kwara State Infrastructure Bond, IF-K, into which a percentage of its IGR will be paid, said the state wants to ensure that contractors are no longer owed as banks will not fret to give loans to contractors. It is no longer business as usual.

“While we thank all stakeholders for their contributions, taxpayers need to note that tax payment is a civic responsibility for the development of the state’’.

He noted that government cannot provide democratic dividends without citizens playing their part.

To earn the continued support of taxpayers, government must demonstrate transparency and what taxes being collected are being used for. It can no longer be business as usual.

“In Kwara State, our government is committed to supportingKwara State Internal Revenue Service in the pursuit of revenue mobilisation for strategic development.

“This positive result has encouraged us to go ahead with our plan to plough the revenue back into the development of infrastructure through the provision of social amenities to the people. I welcome you to the 137th meeting of the JTB in this 50th year of the creation of Kwara State’’.

The governor noted that tax authorities across the country could benefit from synergy and cross-fertilisation of ideas, adding that “In the 26 years of the operation of JTB, Kwara State is hosting the meeting for the first time. It is worthy that Kwara is hosting the meeting at a time when our major reforms in tax collection and management has yielded significant results”.

