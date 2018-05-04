Steven Gerrard going to Rangers gives Scottish game a show to be cherished - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Steven Gerrard going to Rangers gives Scottish game a show to be cherished – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Steven Gerrard going to Rangers gives Scottish game a show to be cherished
The Guardian
It generally doesn't take much to render Rangers supporters excitable. Vehement defence of custodians of their club, although natural, hasn't proven particularly valid in recent times. Which didn't stop it existing. A year ago, the early stages of …
The challenge facing Steven Gerrard at Rangers
Gerrard's Rangers move a gamble for both sides
Rangers' Steven Gerrard: Experience 'not an issue' in first managerial role
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!