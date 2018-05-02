 Still some problems‚ but improvement in Joburg's billing system: Mashaba - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Still some problems‚ but improvement in Joburg’s billing system: Mashaba – Times LIVE

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Still some problems‚ but improvement in Joburg's billing system: Mashaba
Times LIVE
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has admitted that the city is still dealing with billing problems which it inherited from its predecessors. Briefing the media after delivering his state of the city address‚ Mashaba said the billing problems had their
The state of Joburg city – Herman MashabaPoliticsweb
Joburg bolsters crime fighting with 1500 new JMPD recruitseNCA
Has Mashaba Delivered On His Promises In Jozi?HuffPost South Africa
Business Day –Citizen –The South African –Independent Online
all 21 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.