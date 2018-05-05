Stop answering his excellency while seeking guber positions, cleric cautions — Nigeria Today

Stop answering his excellency while seeking guber positions, cleric cautions

Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese in Imo State, Geoffrey Okorafor, has advised politicians seeking the governorship position to stop answering “His Excellency” while seeking office.

Okorafor, who stated this at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Bishop’s Court, Egbu, Owerri North Local Council of the state, made the admonition while delivering his speech at the occasion of the sixth anniversary of his episcopacy and 75th birthday anniversary of the immediate past bishop of the diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Iheagwam yesterday.

The cleric also cautioned other categories of political office seekers to be mindful of how they portray themselves in the public, expressing dismay at the way aspirants who are yet to either obtain forms or tickets of their parties for positions being aspired, answer such appellation, calling for a halt. “This is condemnable” he opined.

Out of 36 states in the country, he regretted that only seven states have fully paid workers’ salaries appropriately.In his speech, Chairman of the occasion, Sir Sylvester, advised the Anglican Diocese of Egbu to expose the book (Collection of Sermons Preached By Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Iheagwam) to the reading public, stressing “the book is for the spiritual good of the soul”. Also speaking while making a public presentation of the book, publisher of The Source Magazine, also a commissioner in the police service commission, Dame Comfort Obi, said “She did not hesitate to accept the invitation to perform the presentation of the book to the public being a proud daughter of the Diocese,” urging the youths to make the book their companion.

The event witnessed cutting of the Birthday Cake by Bishop Iheagwam and his wife, Adaku, and empowerment of 15 widows and 15 youths from each of the 15 Archdeaconries in the Diocese and fund raising for the treatment of one little Miss Blessing Nzurike, earlier diagnosed with kidney disease.

