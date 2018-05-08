Stop hate speech – Sultan warns Kaduna politicians — Nigeria Today

Stop hate speech – Sultan warns Kaduna politicians
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Sa’ad Abubakar has called on Kaduna politicians to stop hate speech and focus on promoting democracy in preparation for the 2019 general elections. He made the observation while presenting his address at the Annual Pre- Ramadan lectures organised by the Jama’atul Nasirul Islam (JNI) in Kaduna on Tuesday. The monarch […]
