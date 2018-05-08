Stop hate speech – Sultan warns Kaduna politicians — Nigeria Today

Stop hate speech – Sultan warns Kaduna politicians

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Sa’ad Abubakar has called on Kaduna politicians to stop hate speech and focus on promoting democracy in preparation for the 2019 general elections. He made the observation while presenting his address at the Annual Pre- Ramadan lectures organised by the Jama’atul Nasirul Islam (JNI) in Kaduna on Tuesday. The monarch […]

Stop hate speech – Sultan warns Kaduna politicians

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

