 “Stop Misleading The UN” – Presidency Replies Secondus — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“Stop Misleading The UN” – Presidency Replies Secondus

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The presidency has reacted to a petition by National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, to the United Nations (UN) accusing the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of human rights abuses. In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the presidency accused the PDP chairman […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post “Stop Misleading The UN” – Presidency Replies Secondus appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.