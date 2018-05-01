Stop plans to oust Sossion, Atwoli asks State - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Stop plans to oust Sossion, Atwoli asks State – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Stop plans to oust Sossion, Atwoli asks State
The Star, Kenya
COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli addressing the crowd during this years labour day celebrations at Uhuru Park. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli on Tuesday accused some politicians of …
Kenya: KNUT Suspends Sossion in a Majority Vote
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!