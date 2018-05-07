Stormy Daniels Went On SNL And Gave Trump A Very Stern Warning [Videos] — Nigeria Today

Stormy Daniels Went On SNL And Gave Trump A Very Stern Warning [Videos]

It’s actually incredible that, having had months to deal with the Stormy Daniels saga, Team Trump still cannot stick to one story.

Trump didn’t know about the hush money paid by his lawyer, Michael Cohen, and then in comes Rudy Giuliani who said he did and he reimbursed the lawyer.

Then Trump walks those claims back, and then Rudy goes back on TV and says he may have also paid other women to keep them quiet about alleged affairs.

Rudy, are you a mole working for team Hillary?

Anyway, the more you know about that mess the better this weekend’s Saturday Night Live becomes, and the star of the show was Stormy herself.

Before we get to her cameo let’s get the cameras rolling with Ben Stiller, playing Michael Cohen, fielding a number of troubling calls.

We have to go to Twitter for parts of the sketch, because SNL doesn’t let South Africans watch the clips on YouTube.

And the next part of the sketch:

Then Ivanka and Jared pop up:

Then comes Stormy, who has a pun-laden chat with Alec Baldwin’s Donnie D:

In case you didn’t pop past our Morning Spice today, Stormy Daniels’ laywer has added that the DVD with all the evidence about his client’s affair with Trump is “locked and loaded”.

The soap opera rolls on, and the acting from the likes of Rudy and Sarah Huckabee Sanders is as bad as anything you’ll see on daytime TV.

