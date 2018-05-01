Subaru says employees manipulated fuel economy data of 903 cars — Nigeria Today

Subaru says employees manipulated fuel economy data of 903 cars

Subaru said employees manipulated fuel economy data of cars made at two Japanese factories between 2012 and 2017. The data was altered by “factory-floor inspectors” in order to meet internal quality control standards.

The post Subaru says employees manipulated fuel economy data of 903 cars appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

